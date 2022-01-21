Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading 3.4% Higher

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.77 and last traded at $59.77. 1,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 166,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $862.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.11.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 268.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 28.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

