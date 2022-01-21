Genesis Vision Price Tops $0.36 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000980 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $46,550.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004693 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

