GenesisX Reaches One Day Volume of $6.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $26,746.46 and $6.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001394 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,265,775 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.