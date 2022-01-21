Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gentex were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 308.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gentex by 125.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 30.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 65.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

