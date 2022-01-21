Gentex (GNTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gentex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gentex stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

