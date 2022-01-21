Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THRM. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Gentherm alerts:

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Gentherm by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Gentherm by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 464,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,339,000 after purchasing an additional 88,200 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $92.49 on Friday. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.