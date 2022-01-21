Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.35 and last traded at $55.35. 115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Genus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.00.

Genus Plc engages in the provision of genetic livestock services to produce meat and milk. It operates through the following segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment focuses on global porcine sales business. The Genus ABS segment includes global bovine sales business.

