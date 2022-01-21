GeoCoin (GEO) Price Tops $0.11

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $359,410.59 and approximately $49.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00094075 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,461.12 or 1.00023762 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00034878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00313774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001678 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.