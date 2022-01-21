George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Cut to C$171.00 by Analysts at CIBC

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WNGRF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

George Weston stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. George Weston has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $116.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.88 and a 200 day moving average of $107.11.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

