George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Lowered to C$171.00 at CIBC

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price target (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$150.71.

TSE WN traded down C$1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$133.45. 75,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,464. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$91.95 and a 12-month high of C$150.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$142.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$134.98.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total transaction of C$1,426,701.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at C$820,106.78. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total transaction of C$3,359,193.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at C$3,400,034.72. Insiders sold 53,312 shares of company stock worth $7,732,031 over the last ninety days.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

