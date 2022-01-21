GHOSTPRISM Market Capitalization Reaches $718,611.50 (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a total market capitalization of $718,611.50 and approximately $5.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00047980 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006202 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 5,397,347 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.