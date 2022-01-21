Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.32 Million

Analysts expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will post $67.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.70 million and the highest is $67.90 million. Glaukos posted sales of $73.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $288.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $288.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $265.19 million, with estimates ranging from $251.00 million to $283.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 554,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,746,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

GKOS stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.68. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.