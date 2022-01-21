Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading Up 3.2%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) was up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter.
Global Blue Group Company Profile (NYSE:GB)
Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.
