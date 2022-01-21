Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 6.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s share price dropped 6.7% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Global-e Online traded as low as $33.48 and last traded at $33.60. Approximately 4,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,870,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the third quarter worth $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 361.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 39.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.38.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.