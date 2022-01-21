Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.04. Globant posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $11.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.24. 538,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.33 and a beta of 1.45. Globant has a 52 week low of $188.67 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,492,000 after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,003,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

