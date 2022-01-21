Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 120,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $103.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.81. Globe Life has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.69%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

