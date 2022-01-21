GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.27). GlycoMimetics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

GLYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 16,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,078. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

In other news, Director Patricia S. Andrews purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

