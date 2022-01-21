GNY Price Down 16% Over Last Week (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a total market cap of $31.02 million and approximately $28,880.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GNY has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GNY

GNY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

