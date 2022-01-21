GoChain Achieves Market Cap of $24.72 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. GoChain has a total market cap of $24.72 million and $802,681.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoChain has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,162,620,200 coins and its circulating supply is 1,132,745,203 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

