goeasy (TSE:GSY) Trading Down 3.8%

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) shares dropped 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$150.34 and last traded at C$152.85. Approximately 136,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 67,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$158.91.

GSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on goeasy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on goeasy in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, goeasy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$215.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$175.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$182.98. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$219.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$219.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 11.9599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. goeasy’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, Director Susan Doniz purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$187.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,116.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,764. Also, Director Karen Basian bought 1,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$193.32 per share, with a total value of C$193,318.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,319,816.

goeasy Company Profile (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

