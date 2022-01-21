GokuMarket Credit Trading 42.8% Lower This Week (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. GokuMarket Credit has a total market cap of $362,348.87 and $93,966.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.13 or 0.00318262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009192 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000819 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003604 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

