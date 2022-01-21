Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Reaches $0.0025

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 37.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $13,123.10 and approximately $18.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded 476.3% higher against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00063697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.41 or 0.07107303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,894.52 or 0.99953904 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00060298 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

