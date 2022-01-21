Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Golden Entertainment worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.76. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. The business had revenue of $282.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDEN shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

