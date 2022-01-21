Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) shares dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 1,161,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 692,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

