Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSS. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

GSS stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $447.08 million, a PE ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 1,121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 42,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

