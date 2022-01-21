GoldFund (GFUN) Market Cap Hits $169,734.54

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 39% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GoldFund has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $169,734.54 and $3.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016352 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000815 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

