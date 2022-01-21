Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.09% of Quest Diagnostics worth $193,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 78.6% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DGX opened at $137.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

