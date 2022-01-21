Gourmet Galaxy Price Tops $0.14 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $468,065.93 and $197,274.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

