Governor DAO (GDAO) Hits Market Cap of $1.88 Million

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001780 BTC on exchanges. Governor DAO has a market cap of $1.88 million and $107,606.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00054259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00065901 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.29 or 0.07105215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,375.22 or 0.99932243 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00061278 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,898,906 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

