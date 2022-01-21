Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

GCM stock opened at C$5.54 on Friday. Gran Colombia Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.50 and a twelve month high of C$7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The stock has a market cap of C$544.26 million and a P/E ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.02.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$114.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gran Colombia Gold will post 1.4771094 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.32 to C$9.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Gran Colombia Gold

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

