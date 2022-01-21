Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $20.16 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $128.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $84.57 and a 52 week high of $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average of $108.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,501 shares of company stock valued at $49,078,901 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

