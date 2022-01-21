Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Major Shareholder Purchases $504,180.60 in Stock

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 54,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $504,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Biocapital L.P. Samsara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 22,329 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $227,532.51.

On Monday, November 22nd, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 201,685 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,047,102.75.

Graphite Bio stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 523,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,966. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRPH. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

