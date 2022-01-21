Graviocoin (GIO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $153.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $153.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.46 or 0.00315695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000798 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

