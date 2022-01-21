Graviton (GTON) Price Hits $2.07 on Major Exchanges

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Graviton has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00005436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a market cap of $7.53 million and $194,911.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00056829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00064862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.41 or 0.07213334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,268.78 or 1.00328763 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00063341 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

