Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Hits $0.0034

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $1,038.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00057331 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,856.72 or 0.07348240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00061672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,790.24 or 0.99778774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00064741 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

