Gravity Finance Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $800.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00053276 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.96 or 0.07054898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,296.03 or 0.99870902 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00060581 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

