Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

GRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Graybug Vision stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. Graybug Vision has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 191,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

