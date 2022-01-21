Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.29

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 349188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $888.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $168.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $55,383.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,491 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $39,432.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $156,025. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,959,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,930,000 after buying an additional 219,512 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 46,955.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,016,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,857 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3,649.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after buying an additional 90,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,064,000 after buying an additional 45,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

