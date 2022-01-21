Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.08

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.08 and traded as high as C$38.76. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$38.46, with a volume of 545,120 shares trading hands.

GWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 24.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$17.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.7500003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

In related news, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,235,000.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

