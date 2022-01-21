Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Up 3.2%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s share price shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $23.95. 7,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 392,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.