Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Up 3.2%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s share price shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $23.95. 7,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 392,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.46.
In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
About Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
