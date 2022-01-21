Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after buying an additional 131,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $139.30 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $98.07 and a 12 month high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.17.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

