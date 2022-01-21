Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 4,109 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $26.40.

The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $705.58 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec during the third quarter worth about $296,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

