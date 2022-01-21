Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Stock Holdings Cut by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,254 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBAB. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,637,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3,692.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter.

GBAB opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.29. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

