GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GURU Organic Energy stock remained flat at $$12.23 during trading hours on Friday. GURU Organic Energy has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24.
About GURU Organic Energy
Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for GURU Organic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GURU Organic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.