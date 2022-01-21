GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GURU Organic Energy stock remained flat at $$12.23 during trading hours on Friday. GURU Organic Energy has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, and Yerba Mate names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 15,000 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com and Amazon.

