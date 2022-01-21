GXChain (GXC) Price Down 33.1% This Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. GXChain has a total market cap of $113.04 million and approximately $30.40 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00004126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000701 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002455 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,922,065 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

