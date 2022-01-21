H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $695,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,291 shares of company stock worth $1,810,212. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,475,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after buying an additional 69,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUL opened at $75.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

