H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.97

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.00. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 15,696 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. upped their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $172.15 million, a P/E ratio of 65.02 and a beta of 0.65.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.49 million during the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.85%.

About H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

