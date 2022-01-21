HackenAI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $42,302.00 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, HackenAI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00051680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00063868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.20 or 0.06974604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,172.27 or 0.99907914 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00059901 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI was first traded on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling HackenAI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

