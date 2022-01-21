Hall Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,112 shares during the period. Iron Mountain comprises approximately 7.2% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.09% of Iron Mountain worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.25. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.27%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,814 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

