Hall Private Wealth Advisors Sells 12,824 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Southern by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272,410 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,556,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Southern by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,661,000 after buying an additional 549,661 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.78.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

